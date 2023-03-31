Aging & Style
KC Current get set for 'Pack the Park' home opener Saturday

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current return for a home game Saturday to kick off play on Children’s Mercy Park at 11:40 a.m.

Fans, and people that can watch their local professional women’s soccer team play, can watch it on CBS starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Current (0-1) are looking to #PackThePark to break the single-game attendance record of 10,395 fans set last season. Tickets are available at KansasCityCurrent.com.

They opened its season with a 1-0 loss against the North Carolina Courage last week.

They are led by several key players returning this year, but they also have new free agents looking to make an impact immediately.

Debinha signed as one of the league’s first free agents this season. She earned two NWSL Championships, three NWSL Shields with the NC Courage, and was named the 2019 Championship MVP. She currently ranks 5th all-time in NWSL playoff goals, and internationally, she’s represented Brazil in the 2019 World Cup and two Olympics.

The current roster now has five players from across country lines. Hanna Glas represents Sweden alongside Mimmi Larsson, Desiree Scott is from Canada, Clair Lavogez is from France, and Debinha is from Brazil.

