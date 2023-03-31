Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas freshman star Gradey Dick declares for NBA draft

Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Gradey Dick announced via Instagram and on ESPN’s television show NBA Today that he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dick first announced the news on Instagram, thanking the university and the fans.

If drafted, Dick would be the first KU freshman selected to the NBA Draft since Josh Jackson in 2017.

He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team. He finished his lone season at Kansas starting all 36 games, averaging 14.1 points/game and setting the KU freshman record for three-point field goals made (83).

The Wichita, Kan. native was a two-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, attending Wichita Collegiate and Sunrise Christian Academy.

Current NBA Draft projections list him as an early selection in the first round.

Kansas had two players drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, with Ochai Agbaji picked 14th overall and Christian Braun selected 21st in the draft.

ALSO READ: KU forward Jalen Wilson named Wooden Award finalist

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Renee Boeppler continues to fight the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office for information about...
Kansas mother continues fight with county for son’s death records
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
The FBI provided this picture of the suspect.
UPDATE: FBI investigates bank robbery, suspicious package was not a threat

Latest News

Travis Haynes is cancer free after undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Recommended early colon cancer screening age lowered as rates in younger people rise
Generic.
Kansas City man charged following fatal shooting on March 13
Chuck Morris, a percussionist for the band Lotus, was on a kayak trip with his son Charley in...
Lotus to hold four benefit concerts as search for missing percussionist, son continue
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback...
Chiefs to continue holding training camp in St. Joseph for another 2 years