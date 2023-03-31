Kansas City man convicted of murder following fatal shooting in 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been convicted of murder and other felonies following a fatal shooting that happened in 2020.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury convicted 26-year-old Martel L. Harrison of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and knowingly burning or exploding.

The conviction comes following a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 20, 2020. Police went to the area of Linwood Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue early in the morning after someone called and requested EMS.

When first responders arrived, they found a victim in the street. He had blood coming from his head and glass from a vehicle was near him. He was later identified as Sage Walston from Shawnee, Kansas.

Harrison will be sentenced on June 13. A first-degree murder conviction requires a life sentence without the possibility of parole, however.

