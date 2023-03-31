Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City man convicted of murder following fatal shooting in 2020

Martel L. Harrison.
Martel L. Harrison.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been convicted of murder and other felonies following a fatal shooting that happened in 2020.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury convicted 26-year-old Martel L. Harrison of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and knowingly burning or exploding.

The conviction comes following a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 20, 2020. Police went to the area of Linwood Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue early in the morning after someone called and requested EMS.

When first responders arrived, they found a victim in the street. He had blood coming from his head and glass from a vehicle was near him. He was later identified as Sage Walston from Shawnee, Kansas.

Harrison will be sentenced on June 13. A first-degree murder conviction requires a life sentence without the possibility of parole, however.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Renee Boeppler continues to fight the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office for information about...
Kansas mother continues fight with county for son’s death records
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
The FBI provided this picture of the suspect.
UPDATE: FBI investigates bank robbery, suspicious package was not a threat

Latest News

Travis Haynes is cancer free after undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Recommended early colon cancer screening age lowered as rates in younger people rise
Generic.
Kansas City man charged following fatal shooting on March 13
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas freshman star Gradey Dick declares for NBA draft
Chuck Morris, a percussionist for the band Lotus, was on a kayak trip with his son Charley in...
Lotus to hold four benefit concerts as search for missing percussionist, son continue