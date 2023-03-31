Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City man charged following fatal shooting on March 13

Generic.
Generic.(Action News 5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside a residence in south KC on March 13.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jaylen E. McDaniel has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 11500 block of Food Lane on the morning of March 13 after receiving a call about a shooting.

Officers found a victim, Trianna Tisdale, inside. She was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The police also found a witness, who was a minor. That witness told them that Tisdale and McDaniel had been arguing, then McDaniel shot her and left in her car.

The police collected evidence at the scene and a check showed that McDaniel was a convicted felon.

McDaniel was taken into custody in southern Missouri earlier this week. His mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Renee Boeppler continues to fight the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office for information about...
Kansas mother continues fight with county for son’s death records
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
The FBI provided this picture of the suspect.
UPDATE: FBI investigates bank robbery, suspicious package was not a threat

Latest News

Travis Haynes is cancer free after undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Recommended early colon cancer screening age lowered as rates in younger people rise
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas freshman star Gradey Dick declares for NBA draft
Chuck Morris, a percussionist for the band Lotus, was on a kayak trip with his son Charley in...
Lotus to hold four benefit concerts as search for missing percussionist, son continue
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback...
Chiefs to continue holding training camp in St. Joseph for another 2 years