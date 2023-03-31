Kansas City man charged following fatal shooting on March 13

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside a residence in south KC on March 13.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jaylen E. McDaniel has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 11500 block of Food Lane on the morning of March 13 after receiving a call about a shooting.

Officers found a victim, Trianna Tisdale, inside. She was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The police also found a witness, who was a minor. That witness told them that Tisdale and McDaniel had been arguing, then McDaniel shot her and left in her car.

The police collected evidence at the scene and a check showed that McDaniel was a convicted felon.

McDaniel was taken into custody in southern Missouri earlier this week. His mugshot is not yet available.

