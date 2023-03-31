Aging & Style
House fire in Edwardsville kills 1

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A house fire in the 11300 block of Kansas Avenue killed a man Thursday morning.

Fire Department units from Edwardsville and Bonner Springs responded at 3:26 a.m. Thursday to reports of a structure fire. Units arrived on scene eight minutes later and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story house with a significant structural collapse in addition to a grass fire and pressurized natural gas line fire.

According to a release from the Edwardsville Fire Department, crews initiated “an aggressive fire attack” and made an attempt to search for possible occupants. Their efforts were unsuccessful due to a complete collapse of the structure and a gas-fueled fire.

The fire was taken out completely at 3:48 a.m. with one occupant unaccounted for. During the investigation phase, a search found a male occupant dead in the basement of the home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.

