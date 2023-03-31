Hot Country Nights lineup to be revealed mid-April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Among the dozens of events hosted at KC Live! every year, few attract crowds like Hot Country Nights does.

The summer country music series at the Power & Light District will return in 2023, and the artists for this year’s lineup will be released in just two weeks.

The public is invited to PBR Big Sky on Thursday, April 13 for the official announcement of the acts coming to KC Live!

The first 100 people inside will receive a complimentary Miller Lite, the sponsor of the country music series. The reveal begins at 7 p.m. with new announcements every 15-30 minutes.

There will be a chance to win premium passes and “meet and greets” for every show. More details can be found here.

For those unable to attend, the lineup will be shared every hour on Q104 the following day.

For a list of the 2022 Hot Country Nights lineup, click here.

