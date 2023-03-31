High speeds lead to motorcycle crash, serious injuries in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the man lost control of his 2009 Yamaha motorcycle while traveling at high speeds on northbound I-35. The man overturned his motorcycle and crashed.

KHP said the man from Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a result. The man was wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred at 5:45 a.m. Thursday north of 18th Street Expressway on I-35 northbound.

