Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

GRAPHIC: Duck rescued after being shot with arrow

The arrow, thought to be shot from a crossbow, nearly went through the mallard’s trachea.
The arrow, thought to be shot from a crossbow, nearly went through the mallard’s trachea.
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Someone in Southern California shot a mallard duck with an arrow, officials say.

Despite being hit in the neck, the duck survived and was treated by wildlife experts.

Animal experts caring for the mallard duck that was discovered with an arrow through its neck are surprised it has survived this traumatic injury.

Last weekend, a 10-year-old California girl found the bird at a park in Costa Mesa.

“They saw this poor duck and realized it needed help so she gave up her McDonald’s pancake breakfast to try to lure it in, which was great. Don’t feed wildlife, but in this incident, she kept it there so that it could be caught and brought into care. So she’s a little hero, right?” says Debbie McGuire, Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center director.

The arrow, thought to be shot from a crossbow, nearly went through the mallard’s trachea.

“We can see the wall of the trachea up here and the arrow is right next to it, so it narrowly missed actually going through the trachea, which we were very relieved to find out,” says veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Wood.

GRAPHIC: Some may find images in this video disturbing.

The arrow, thought to be shot from a crossbow, nearly went through the mallard’s trachea. (KCAL, KCBS, WETLANDS AND WILDLIFE CARE CENTER, CNN)

Animal control officers are working to get DNA off the arrow in an attempt to prosecute the person who nearly killed the duck.

Staffers at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach gently removed it after the mallard was sedated.

“He’s very lucky that the dart is out and his pain level seemed to decrease significantly as soon as the dart was out. His breathing went back to normal and he actually started self feeding quite quickly, so animals are so remarkable and so resilient,” Wood said.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Renee Boeppler continues to fight the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office for information about...
Kansas mother continues fight with county for son’s death records
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
The FBI provided this picture of the suspect.
UPDATE: FBI investigates bank robbery, suspicious package was not a threat

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden heads to Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado
After the indictment, the former president called it "political persecution."
Grand jury indicts former President Trump
High speeds lead to motorcycle crash, serious injuries in Wyandotte County
KCKPD investigating death in the 2000 block of Orville
FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope spends 2nd night ‘serenely’ in hospital