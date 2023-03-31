Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Scattered showers in morning, storm activity possible in afternoon

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure has developed a cold front that dives well to the south within Texas. Just behind that cold front is a secondary front that is beginning to deepen off the area of low pressure from Nebraska. These systems are coming together to bring in the potential for scattered showers throughout our morning, and then storm activity into the afternoon. The models are split at this time in regard to the severity of storm activity for mid this afternoon. we may not see many storms at all or we could have the opportunity for a line of severe storm activity, especially for western Missouri.

Please be storm ready and alert for the severe weather threat. Hail, frequent, lightning, heavy, downpours, high wind, and even tornado development cannot be ruled out today. Temperatures are expected to sort into the middle 70s with gusts up to 55 mph by the time school gets out. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph will be common mainly out of the Southwest. Once the storm system passes a cooler dryer pattern takes over for the start of the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures only make it to the middle 50s with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

We will continue with the breeze in Sunday but switch the direction of the wind from coming out of the north to coming out of the south. The temperature soar back to the low in the middle 70s for Sunday and will remain moving forward into the start of next week. A new storm system develops bringing in an opportunity for isolated showers and thunderstorms through mid-next week with temperatures spiking to near 80° by Tuesday afternoon. Once this storm system passes, temperatures fall back to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a slow rebound to the middle 60s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Renee Boeppler continues to fight the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office for information about...
Kansas mother continues fight with county for son’s death records
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
The FBI provided this picture of the suspect.
UPDATE: FBI investigates bank robbery, suspicious package was not a threat

Latest News

KC forecast March 31
FORECAST: Scattered showers in morning, storm activity possible in afternoon
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could move in overnight into early Friday. An...
FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms expected Friday
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could move in overnight into early Friday. An...
FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms expected Friday
Forecast March 30 KC
FORECAST: Warm, gusty Opening Day set for Royals fans