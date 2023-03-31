FORECAST: Scattered showers in morning, storm activity possible in afternoon

An area of low pressure has developed a cold front that dives well to the south within Texas. Just behind that cold front is a secondary front that is beginning to deepen off the area of low pressure from Nebraska. These systems are coming together to bring in the potential for scattered showers throughout our morning, and then storm activity into the afternoon. The models are split at this time in regard to the severity of storm activity for mid this afternoon. we may not see many storms at all or we could have the opportunity for a line of severe storm activity, especially for western Missouri.

Please be storm ready and alert for the severe weather threat. Hail, frequent, lightning, heavy, downpours, high wind, and even tornado development cannot be ruled out today. Temperatures are expected to sort into the middle 70s with gusts up to 55 mph by the time school gets out. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph will be common mainly out of the Southwest. Once the storm system passes a cooler dryer pattern takes over for the start of the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures only make it to the middle 50s with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

We will continue with the breeze in Sunday but switch the direction of the wind from coming out of the north to coming out of the south. The temperature soar back to the low in the middle 70s for Sunday and will remain moving forward into the start of next week. A new storm system develops bringing in an opportunity for isolated showers and thunderstorms through mid-next week with temperatures spiking to near 80° by Tuesday afternoon. Once this storm system passes, temperatures fall back to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a slow rebound to the middle 60s by next weekend.

