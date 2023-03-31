Aging & Style
Fatal shooting on Roberts Street marks 40th homicide in Kansas City this year

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one man died Friday morning in a northeast Kansas City shooting.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to a shooting report about 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Roberts Street. When they arrived, law enforcement found a man had been shot to death, and he was lying near a vehicle.

The car also had bullet holes.

Police stated they did not yet know if the man had been shot while in the car or outside the vehicle. Neighbors told police they had heard gunshots and saw the shooting victim down in the street.

No suspect information was released.

Officers told KCTV5 the fatal shooting marked the 40th homicide in 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 possible for information that leads to an arrest.

