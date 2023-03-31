Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dramatic video shows buried snowboarder being rescued by fellow skier

A snowboarder in Washington state was trapped upside down in a tree well before being rescued by a nearby skier. (Source: Francis Zuber/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) - A snowboarder trapped upside down in a tree well has a quick-thinking skier to thank for his rescue.

Francis Zuber shared a video of the harrowing rescue that occurred at the Mt. Baker Ski Area in northwestern Washington state earlier this month.

“Tree wells are real,” Zuber wrote in an Instagram post along with the rescue video.

Zuber’s video starts with him getting caught up in some deep powder. He makes his way out and gets back on his way when he suddenly stops after noticing a snowboard barely sticking up out of the snow.

“You alright?” he could be heard asking.

Receiving no response, he then quickly turns and starts packing the snow with his skis to make a path over to the tree well where the snowboarder can be seen buried.

Once closer, Zuber removes his skis, pulls himself up the snow mound, and starts digging with his hands.

“Hold on, I’m coming,” Zuber said. He continued to dig until he finally reached the snowboarder’s head while trying to get the man some air.

“You alright? Can you hear me?” Zuber asks. At first, there was no response as more snow fell in the way. But Zuber kept digging and then the snowboarder can be seen moving his arm.

Zuber continued to clear snow from the snowboarder’s face before the trapped man was able to breathe.

“OK, you’re good, I got you,” Zuber said. “Alright, we’re both going catch our breath for a second, then I’m going dig you out with my shovel.”

The snowboarder can be heard thanking Zuber for rescuing him.

“Yeah, no problem,” Zuber responded.

Zuber proceeded to assemble an emergency shovel and dig the snowboarder out completely.

“The mountains don’t care how much skill or experience you have. They don’t even care if you and your ski partners are doing everything right,” Zuber wrote online.

He advised those hitting the slopes to take an avalanche training course to learn how to survive these types of situations.

“I’m thankful I knew just enough to scrape by and perform a successful rescue,” Zuber said. “And always look out for each other out there.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
It has been exactly one month since the new KCI terminal opened to much fanfare. There have...
Airport arrivals aggravation persists 1 month into new terminal’s operation
Krystal A. Pinell.
Independence police looking for woman last seen in 2020, just reported missing
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes

Latest News

Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
US Marshals offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of escaped inmate
Royals fans are optimistic for the upcoming season
Royals fans remain optimistic
Royals opening day action wasn’t only at The K today!
Seniors play bean bag baseball on opening day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pickup truck hits person in KCMO, causing critical injuries
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime