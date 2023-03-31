Aging & Style
Chiefs to continue holding training camp in St. Joseph for another 2 years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback Shane Buechele (6) stands on the line during a morning workout at the team's NFL football training camp facility at in St. Joseph, Mo., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joe for training camps until at least 2024.

The team announced Friday morning it had exercised its option to extend the terms of the contract holding the training camp at Missouri Western State University.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a release. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans  for the past 13 years – a welcome  start to the  NFL season. I want to thank President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and Director of Athletics Andy Carter for their leadership throughout this process, and we look forward to starting our 2023 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”

The team has held training camps at Missouri Western for 13 years, every year since 2010 with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Chiefs stated dates and details for the 2023 training camp will be announced in mid-June.

