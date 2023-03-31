Bliss Massage in Oak Park Mall under investigation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A massage business inside of Oak Park Mall is under investigation after a woman says she found herself in a scary situation with one of its employees.

Overland Park police are investigating it as suspicious activity. The woman who came forward has asked us not to share her name, but she is sharing her story as a warning for others.

She said that she went into Bliss Massage inside of Oak Park Mall for some relaxation last Sunday. Instead, she found herself terrified as her massage therapist started touching himself, offering her sexual services.

The woman started screaming and crying, promptly ending the massage. She said another employee came in and offered her hush money.

They followed her out, saying their family would be sent back to their country and they would go to jail if she called police.

She knew she needed to report it, out of fear that this could happen to someone else.

“This is why I’m speaking up,” she said. “I don’t want anyone else to go through this. It can happen anywhere, anytime.”

Oak Park Mall sent us a statement that said, in part: “The store is closed now and will be through the police investigation.”

