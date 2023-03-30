Worlds of Fun prepares for April 8 opening, Zambezi Zinger to be ready late spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun begins its 50th Anniversary season in less than 10 days.

While amusement park goers might return for classic rides like the Boomerang, Mamba or Patriot, many will have their eyes set on the return of the Zambezi Zinger. Unfortunately, their patience will have to be tested a little longer.

The park stated the reimagined roller coaster will not open to the public until late spring.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

You can be one of the first to take a ride on it, though. All you have to do is donate to Big Slick.

The more you donate, the more chances you’ll have to be one of 32 winners who will be on the roller coaster’s maiden voyage.

Season pass holders will also have an opportunity to be among the first to ride the Zambezi Zinger during an exclusive event to be announced at a later date.

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. (Source: Worlds of Fun)

