Why Five Star Painting?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Learn why choosing Five Star Painting could be the best move for your residential or commercial painting project! Our customers rely on us and return to us. We believe that our company values and dedication to our clients set us apart. Core principles of our company include:

  • Professional expertise
  • Superior quality
  • Clean work area
  • On time
  • On budget

Five Star Quality. Without the Five Star Price.

We’re on a mission—to capture your dreams and enhance your lifestyle by adding color to your world! Painting a home is about more than just paint. There is an emotional benefit to painting and to creating a space that reflects your personality, interest, and dreams.

At Five Star Painting, we understand the importance of your paint job. We know how valuable painting can be and what a difference the perfect paint job can make in any space—big or small! We handle both commercial and residential jobs, providing interior and exterior jobs that focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

Contact Us and Request Your Free Estimate

We strive to bring Five Star quality service in all interactions with our customers. By leveraging the power of technology and prompt customer service, we can transform your environment through paint—and serve you with excellence every step of the way. Five Star Painting has 120+ locations in North America. We use Sherwin Williams and Behr paint. Receive a free price estimate for your project when you get in touch with our office!

commercial_office_space
Our Commercial Painting Services
freshly_painted_two_story_home
Home Painting Services
