What taxes do you owe when you receive an inheritance?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
While receiving an inheritance may be a blessing, it’s essential to understand the taxes you may owe because of that inheritance.  Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to help you better understand how those inherited assets can affect your financial future. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

