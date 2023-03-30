Aging & Style
U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of escaped inmate

By Emily Rittman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of two men accused of attacking a correctional officer is still on the run after the men escaped the Ray County Jail overnight Monday.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of 39-year-old Justin Robinson who has not been captured.  Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said Robinson should be considered dangerous. If seen, community members are asked to call 911.

Ray County jail inmate, Liam Olinger, was quickly arrested not far from the jail. Olinger is currently being held without bond pending trial.

Robinson and Olinger are charged with escape from confinement using a deadly weapon and second-degree assault against a special victim for the assault inside the Ray County Jail.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the two inmates worked together to attack a Ray County Jail correctional officer. Childers released portions of the jail surveillance video on social media Wednesday.

Court documents state the video showed Robinson charged the officer while Olinger stabbed him multiple times in the face and neck with a “shank.” The homemade weapon was described in court documents as a piece of tin metal that inmates pulled from a damaged wall inside of the jail.

“There is no doubt in my mind their intent was to kill him. It’s gruesome,” Childers said. “He was stabbed in the neck 12 times.”

Video surveillance showed the homemade weapon appeared to bend during the assault. “It kept from serious harm being inflicted upon him however the intention was still there,” Childers said.

The officer received cuts and lacerations on his face and neck.

Before his escape, Robinson was being held without bond pending trial. He was accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend multiple times earlier this year.  Childers said steps are being taken to protect the woman until Robinson is back in custody. “It makes me very disgusted that we have someone as violent as Robinson out on the street that escaped from this jail,” Childers said.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS or 866-347-2423.

