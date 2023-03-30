In update, Ray County sheriff says correctional officer was stabbed in neck 12 times

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Ray County sheriff posted video on Wednesday night of the attack on a correctional officer, saying the individual was “stabbed in the neck 12 times.”

As KCTV5 News reported earlier today, the search for a Ray County Jail escapee expanded Wednesday. Federal, state and local law enforcement are searching for 39-year-old Justin Robinson. Investigators say Robinson and another inmate attacked a correctional officer to escape the Ray County Jail overnight Monday.

According to court records, Robinson and Liam Olinger are charged with escape from confinement using a deadly weapon and second-degree assault of a special victim.

Investigators said five surveillance cameras captured different angles of the assault. Court records state Olinger used a weapon that was made of tin metal that was pried from the wall inside one of the Ray County Jail pods.

Olinger was quickly arrested not far from the jail. Robinson has not been found yet.

On Wednesday night, the sheriff posted two videos. One was a graphic video of the attack, which is at the very end of this article, and the other was a video message from the sheriff himself.

In his video message, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said, “There is no doubt in my mind that their intent was to kill him. It’s gruesome; he was stabbed in the neck 12 times. He is doing fine, thank God, due to the fact that the material was so cheap on these walls -- that they peeled off the metal -- that it kept bending, as you can see.”

“It makes me very disgusted that we have somebody as violent as Robinson out on the street that escaped from this jail,” he said. “I’ve had this fear for a while... I’m just very disgusted about it.”

He said he is working diligently to catch Robinson, that he couldn’t share many other details, but that he believes the people of Ray County are safe.

People are urged to call 911 if they see Robinson.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.