Two injured after semi overturns near I-70/US 71 interchange, highway ramp closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel reported two people suffered minor injuries after a semi rolled over on its side Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters and police responded to the area of northbound U.S. 71 Highway at the Admiral Boulevard bridge after a tractor-trailer overturned and a grass fire started.

The Kansas City Fire Department was able to put out the flames quickly, and a hazardous materials crew surveyed the area. They determined no fuel leaked from the semi.

The Missouri Department of Transportation stated the highway ramp onto Interstate 70 was closed, and drivers headed westbound were asked to use I-670 as an alternate route.

The closure was expected to take “several hours,” MoDOT stated.

