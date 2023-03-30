Aging & Style
Topeka woman arrested after attempt to outrun police ends with fall from roof

Amber Mason
Amber Mason(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after an attempt to outrun the police ended when she fell off the roof of a nearby house.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday morning, March 29, officials arrested a Topeka woman after she attempted to run from a traffic stop.

Officials said Amber L. R. Mason, 37, of Topeka, was the passenger in a traffic stop when she exited the car and ran as she attempted to elude law enforcement.

TPD noted that Mason climbed the roof of a nearby house in an attempt to evade officers. As she attempted to get down, she fell to the ground where she then got up and tried to run again.

Officials indicated that Mason was taken into custody and then to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained from the fall. She was arrested upon her release from the hospital and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of opiates within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Possession of opiates
  • Aggravated endangering a child - exposed to meth
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Violation of the offender registration based on a separate warrant
  • 2 warrants from other counties

Mason remains behind bars with no bond listed.

