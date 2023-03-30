Today is Opening Day! Here is what you need to know.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Opening Day for the 2023 Kansas City Royals season is Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s to come on Opening Day and throughout the rest of the season.

IMPORTANT TIMES

The Kauffman Stadium parking lots open at 9 a.m. on Opening Day. The stadium gates will open three hours later at 12 p.m.

A pregame concert performed by Brothers Osborne will take place at 1 p.m.

The Royals have planned on holding a pregame ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The first pitch of the 2023 season is set for 3:10 p.m.

PARKING

Parking should be purchased in advance on the MLB Ballpark app. A General Parking pass is $20, a Reserved Parking pass is $30, and an Oversize Vehicle Parking pass is $40.

Parking can also be bought at the gate for $30 for General, $40 for Reserved, or $50 for an Oversized Vehicle. Fans can pay via credit card at the designated tollbooths at Gates 2–4, 5, or 6.

For more Kauffman Stadium parking information, click here.

TEAM ON THE FIELD

While the Royals have yet to release the starting lineup, the team will have Zack Greinke take the hill for a second consecutive Opening Day start.

The future MLB Hall of Famer tossed 137 innings for the Royals last year, carrying a 3.68 ERA. He started 26 games for Kansas City and had a 2.5 WAR.

Greinke returned to the Royals for the 2023 season on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. With his 73 strikeouts last year, the Royals right-hander sits 118 strikeouts shy of 3,000 for his career.

The Royals will also debut their all-powder blue uniforms for the first time since the early 1990s.

By most projections, the Royals lineup will likely be:

MJ Melendez, (RF)

Bobby Witt Jr., (SS)

Vinnie Pasquantino, (1B)

Salvador Perez, (C)

Franmil Reyes, (DH)

Michael Massey, (2B)

Hunter Dozier, (3B)

Jackie Bradley Jr . , (LF)

Kyle Isbel, (CF)

CONCESSIONS

Aramark and the Kansas City Royals have unveiled their list of concession items, new and returning, sold at home games in the 2023 season.

Among its featured “Seasons Inning Stretch,” Aramark is introducing fans at Kauffman Stadium to its creation of Pork Belly Tacos: pork belly, anise pickled carrots, crumbled queso fresco, mint, arugula, and chimichurri sauce on soft shelf tacos. (Section 225 – KC Cantina)

Other new concessions include:

Korean Corn Dog: Corn dog prepared in a panko and corn chips mix, served with siracha ketchup. (Section 301 – Craft & Draft)

Rodeo Burger: Bullpen Burger with onion rings and famous Bullpen Sauce. (Section 250 – Bullpen Burger)

Shareable Nachos: TOSTITOS chips with a choice of BBQ pulled pork, chipotle chicken, or taco beef, served with shredded lettuce, green onions, salsa verde, queso blanco, cilantro lime sour cream, and shredded cheese. (Sections 202, 234)

The Royals are also introducing a local craft BBQ concept called KCQ. It will feature Kansas City area pitmasters from spots like Chef J BBQ, Scott’s Kitchen, and SMOAK Craft Barbecue throughout the season in Section 232.

Palacana also will be added to the list of concessions, featuring fresh paletas, tacos, and agua fresca. (Section 239)

Opening Day fans can purchase select concessions for lower pricing at Crown Classic in Sections 405 and 435.

Hot Dog — $4

Nacho — $4

Pretzel — $4

Chips — $1

Cookie — $2

Soda — $3

12oz Beer — $5

For the complete Kauffman Stadium dining guide, click here.

Happy Opening Day! Be sure to hit up your local @mypricechopper TODAY between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get a $5 hot dog meal! All proceeds will benefit @royalscharities and their support of Harvesters, and you’ll even get a 20% off coupon for tickets. Thank you, and go Royals! 💙 pic.twitter.com/L8CwoGCOWg — Harvesters—The Community Food Network (@HarvestersORG) March 30, 2023

CAN I STILL BUY TICKETS?

There are still tickets available to attend Opening Day. Those can be purchased on the Royals website here.

HOW CAN I TUNE IN?

The Royals-Twins game will be televised on Bally Sports Kansas City. Fans listen to the game on 610-AM (KCSP) or on the Audacy app.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.