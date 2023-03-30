Aging & Style
Seniors play bean bag baseball on opening day

It is a tradition they have carried on for decades
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Royals opening day action wasn’t only at The K today! Before the first pitch was thrown, residents at Cedar Lake Village had a fierce competition of their own: Bean bag baseball.

It is a tradition they have carried on for decades.

You play it just like you do with baseball, touching all three bases before sliding into home.

And, they take it pretty seriously! They keep score and even have their own cheerleaders.

Resident Bob South said this was the perfect activity for them while waiting for the Royals game.

“The bean bag baseball is fun because it can be played by everyone,” South said. “We just have a lot of fun doing it.”

South is a longtime Royals fan. He is predicting they will go to the playoffs this season.

