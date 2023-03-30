Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Senator Roger Marshall introduces Cooper Davis act

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local senator is trying to hold social media companies accountable in the fight against fentanyl distribution and overdose deaths.

On Thursday, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) presented the Cooper Davis act to the U.S. Congress.

The bill is named after 16-year-old Cooper Davis, a Kansas City teen who died in August of 2021 when he split what he thought was a Percocet pill with his friends. That Percocet pill ended up being laced with fentanyl causing Davis’s death.

“This is poisoning,” Senator Marshall said. “These young adults are not overdosing, they’re being poisoned by something they didn’t know was fentanyl.”

It was later discovered that a drug dealer solicited Cooper through Snapchat, a popular social media platform. It’s something Cooper’s mother Libby Davis didn’t think she had to worry about her son using.

“Before Cooper passed, my husband and I -- even though we are in the medical field -- had no idea that illicit fentanyl existed, that it was coming into our country, that it was being marketed and sold on social media companies,” Davis said.

The bill would require social media companies and other communication service providers to take on a more active role in working with federal agencies to combat the illegal sale and distribution of drugs on their platforms.

“There’s a language that social media recognize when there is an illicit drug trafficking going on, using their own algorithms and machine learning can pick up when there is a problem,” said Senator Marshall. “So, just simply when they recognize something going on their social media, that they’re required to get ahold of local law enforcement.”

Davis said it is vital to hold big tech companies accountable for online drug deals.

“They’re providing the platform for the drug traffickers to sell and distribute these deadly drugs,” said Davis. “They need to take more responsibility and recognize that they are either an accomplice to this, or they can assist in shutting it and helping to save lives,”

Both Davis and Senator Marshall hope this legislation will help prevent another family experiencing heartbreak and grief.

Senator Marshall said he believes this legislation will land on President Biden’s desk.

Also on kctv5.com:

Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl

Cooper Davis Act hopes to hold social media companies accountable for illegal drug sales

‘Three boys lived, and Cooper did not’: Mother of teen who died of fentanyl overdose starts ‘keep clean’ campaign

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
Justin Robinson
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
It has been exactly one month since the new KCI terminal opened to much fanfare. There have...
Airport arrivals aggravation persists 1 month into new terminal’s operation
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes

Latest News

Hundreds of fans enjoyed a chilly morning at Kauffman Stadium and watched the Royals practice...
Royals fans enjoy interactions at team workouts before opening day
A local senator is trying to hold social media companies accountable in the fight against...
Senator Roger Marshall introduces Cooper Davis act
Many wonder what's in the future for the Royals
Many wonder what's in the future for the Royals
Hundreds of fans enjoyed a chilly morning at Kauffman Stadium and watched the Royals practice...
Royals fans enjoy interactions at team workouts before opening day