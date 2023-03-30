Aging & Style
Salvador Perez named fourth team captain in Royals history

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after hitting an RBI single in the the eighth inning...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after hitting an RBI single in the the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. the Royals defeated the Mariners 8-11. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The “C” next to Salvador Perez’s name in the lineup this year will mean more than his position — catcher.

The Kansas City Royals announced prior to Thursday’s Opening Day that the veteran backstop has been named team captain, the fourth such player to hold the title in the club’s history.

“Salvy is a Royals icon, a Kansas City icon, and a baseball icon,” Royals executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo said in a statement. “This honor reflects not just his place in Royals history, but just as importantly the work he puts in and the leadership he provides our organization.”

The seven-time All-Star joins George Brett, Frank White and Mike Sweeney as the only Royals to be named a team captain.

Perez has been awarded five Gold Gloves, has won a Silver Slugger four times and was the World Series MVP for the Royals in 2015.

He will bat third in the Opening Day lineup, playing catcher once again.

ALSO READ: County Executive Frank White Jr. to throw ceremonial first pitch during Royals opening day

