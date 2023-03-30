Royals fans enjoy interactions at team workouts before opening day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of fans enjoyed a chilly morning at Kauffman Stadium and watched the Royals practice before the start of the season.

The event drew many families on spring break. Children stood along the first base lines, hoping to catch autographs and meet their favorite players.

Collins Eigsti and her sister Adley were visiting their grandmother in Kansas City. Though they live in Wisconsin, they love the Royals and the Chiefs. They brought a camera for pictures of the stadium and both managed to get a signature from Shortstop Nicky Lopez.

“It’s crazy,” Collins said. “I never thought I’d see any of the players. I’m a big Royals fan.”

This season, the MLB is implementing some changes. That includes a timer between pitches, widened bases, and a limit on infield shifts.

Some fans had mixed feelings about some of the adjustments.

Julio Del Villar liked the idea of the pitch clock in particular. “I think the rule changes are pretty cool,” he said. “The pitch clock will help a lot of people stay engaged, especially the kids.”

His son, Tahvo, had a different opinion. “I like the longer games,” he said.

Tahvo did like another change happening at Kauffman in 2023. Several home games will start half an hour earlier this summer, at 6:40 p.m., to accommodate families on school nights.

“They never let me stay up late on school nights until nine, and I want to,” he said.

His mother, Cori Del Villar, agreed that it might make them more likely to go to a game during the week.

“There are so many nights where we may want to go to a game but you don’t want to be here until 11,” she said.

