Royals fans celebrate engagement at home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have always had a special place in Matt Oberly and Amber Groves’ relationship.

Oberly especially has enjoyed a lifetime of memories at Kauffman Stadium.

“I’ve loved the Royals since I was a kid,” he said.

He and Groves spent one of their first dates at a Royals game in 2017. At one time, they held season tickets.

“It was Easter Sunday in 2017,” Groves remembered. “We both wore matching ears and jerseys and that cute little couple stuff.”

On Wednesday, the couple came to check out the team workouts before the start of the season.

Oberly handed his smartphone to an usher under the pretext of taking a photo with Groves. Then, he dropped down on one knee and proposed.

“I was really nervous,” he said. “I was glad there were people cheering us on.”

Groves had suspected that her boyfriend was about to pop the question. She said, “Yes.”

“I mean, I waited long enough,” she joked. “But, it was pretty great.”

Thursday, they celebrated their engagement at The K again for opening day.

They are looking forward to a lifetime of more memories with their favorite team.

“This is a great experience for their fans,” Oberly said. “It’s really a family atmosphere, I think.”

