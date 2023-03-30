Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Royals fans celebrate engagement at home opener

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have always had a special place in Matt Oberly and Amber Groves’ relationship.

Oberly especially has enjoyed a lifetime of memories at Kauffman Stadium.

“I’ve loved the Royals since I was a kid,” he said.

He and Groves spent one of their first dates at a Royals game in 2017. At one time, they held season tickets.

“It was Easter Sunday in 2017,” Groves remembered. “We both wore matching ears and jerseys and that cute little couple stuff.”

On Wednesday, the couple came to check out the team workouts before the start of the season.

Oberly handed his smartphone to an usher under the pretext of taking a photo with Groves. Then, he dropped down on one knee and proposed.

“I was really nervous,” he said. “I was glad there were people cheering us on.”

Groves had suspected that her boyfriend was about to pop the question. She said, “Yes.”

“I mean, I waited long enough,” she joked. “But, it was pretty great.”

Thursday, they celebrated their engagement at The K again for opening day.

They are looking forward to a lifetime of more memories with their favorite team.

“This is a great experience for their fans,” Oberly said. “It’s really a family atmosphere, I think.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
It has been exactly one month since the new KCI terminal opened to much fanfare. There have...
Airport arrivals aggravation persists 1 month into new terminal’s operation
Krystal A. Pinell.
Independence police looking for woman last seen in 2020, just reported missing
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes

Latest News

Royals opening day action wasn’t only at The K today!
Seniors play bean bag baseball on opening day
Royals opening day action wasn’t only at The K today!
Seniors play bean bag baseball on opening day
Opening day at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2023.
Pablo Lopez, Twins’ bullpen blank Royals 2-0 on opening day
The FBI provided this picture of the suspect.
Authorities investigate robbery, suspicious package at bank in KCMO