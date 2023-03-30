Aging & Style
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The community college campus was put on lockdown.
The community college campus was put on lockdown.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m., and officers were on the scene on the main campus.

The campus was on lockdown, and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

