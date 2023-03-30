Aging & Style
Our Commercial Painting Services

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
From perfectly crisp and straight paint lines to a clean and organized work area, our attention to detail guides our work ethic. We take the time to patch, prep and repair every surface before painting for a long-lasting finish to help your commercial property stand out. Since no one likes surprises, we’ll keep you updated while we work to ensure clear and concise expectations. Click on the pages below to learn more about our commercial building painting services:

All of our commercial painting services include a professional color and paint consultation. We’ll find what your business needs, whether it’s anti-bacterial paint for a hospital, elastomeric paint for masonry walls, or premium latex paint in the perfect shade of red. We only use high-quality paints and coatings from Behr and Sherwin Williams to ensure a long-lasting and great-looking finished product.

Commercial Painters Near Me

Looking for a team of painting contractors you can trust? We’ve got you covered. Every job is unique—which is why you need an experienced team that can adapt to whatever the demands of your business’ paint job might be. Schedule a free estimate online or give us a call today.. Services vary by franchised location. Find your local Five Star Painting location to speak with an expert.

