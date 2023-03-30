Aging & Style
Ofc. Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ memorialized outside KCPD

The names of Ofc. James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ have been engraved on memorials outside Kansas City police buildings.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the Kansas City Police Department, and his partner K-9 Champ died on the night of Feb. 15, 2023.

They were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car fatally struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

The police department has memorialized the two officers, engraving their names on memorials.

The police memorial in front of the department headquarters building downtown now bears the name of Ofc. Muhlbauer.

K-9 Champ’s name has been engraved on a memorial at the department’s South Patrol building that honors police dogs that have died in the line of duty.

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly crash that also left pedestrian Jesse Eckes dead.

To watch the funeral service held for Muhlbauer and Champ, click here.

