Ofc. Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ memorialized outside KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the Kansas City Police Department, and his partner K-9 Champ died on the night of Feb. 15, 2023.

They were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car fatally struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

The police department has memorialized the two officers, engraving their names on memorials.

The police memorial in front of the department headquarters building downtown now bears the name of Ofc. Muhlbauer.

The memorial is a tribute to our officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. We are saddened that Muhlbauer is on the monument, but we’ll always remember & honor him.

K-9 Champ’s name has been engraved on a memorial at the department’s South Patrol building that honors police dogs that have died in the line of duty.

K-9 Champ is now on the memorial at South Patrol honoring our dogs who died in the line of duty.



Champ was the definition of man’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/MtE2Rb2FfJ — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 30, 2023

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly crash that also left pedestrian Jesse Eckes dead.

To watch the funeral service held for Muhlbauer and Champ, click here.

