Multiple departments respond to large brush fire near Excelsior Springs

FILE — The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a brush fire Thursday afternoon.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported that “several” agencies have been working a brush fire Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement stated what started as a controlled burn in the 12800 block of McCleary Road near Excelsior Springs turned into a brush fire.

KCTV5 meteorologist Greg Bennett has forecasted gusts Thursday can reach up to 45 mph, and a wind advisory has been put in place.

ALSO READ: Independence Fire Department puts burn ban in place until Monday morning

