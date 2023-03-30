Multiple departments respond to large brush fire near Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported that “several” agencies have been working a brush fire Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement stated what started as a controlled burn in the 12800 block of McCleary Road near Excelsior Springs turned into a brush fire.

Pro tip: 40-50 mph wind day should not be “controlled” burn day.

KCTV5 meteorologist Greg Bennett has forecasted gusts Thursday can reach up to 45 mph, and a wind advisory has been put in place.

