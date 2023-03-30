Aging & Style
Kansas City aviation director announces retirement plans

Kansas City Aviation Director Pat Klein will retire at the end of May.
Kansas City Aviation Director Pat Klein will retire at the end of May.(City of Kansas City)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After more than 25 years of service to the city, Kansas City Aviation Director Pat Klein is announcing his retirement.

The City made the announcement Wednesday morning. In his role, Klein has overseen all aspects of the management, development, operation and maintenance of Kansas City International Airport and Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

“Since he came to City Hall over 25 years ago, Pat Klein has been an example of Kansas City employees at their very best,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “Hardworking, humble, diligent and successful. As an assistant city manager and Aviation Director, Pat Klein’s impact can be seen in the core of our city at the East Patrol Police Station and on our front door to travelers from around the world at KCI Airport.”

Klein played an integral role in the approval of and development of a new terminal at KCI, which opened in February. In a release from the City, Klein said helping with the successful design, construction and opening of the new terminal on time and on budget is one of his most cherished accomplishments.

“I have enjoyed working for the City of Kansas City for more than 25 years, and I sincerely appreciate the opportunities afforded to me through this organization,” Klein said. “The last seven years as Aviation Director have been the most challenging and rewarding of my career.”

Klein will officially retire on Friday, May 31, 2023.

