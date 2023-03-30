Independence Fire Department puts burn ban in place until Monday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department has put a burn ban in place, which will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Monday, April 3.

It is effective immediately.

“The ban is due to dry conditions and forecasted high winds over the next several days,” the fire department said. “The ban will be reevaluated on Sunday evening to determine if an extension is needed for conditions early next week.”

“Please help protect yourself and your property by practicing fire safety,” the fire department said. “Please properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs, and barbeque charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing them with water.”

To learn more, click here.

If you have specific questions, residents can call the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. on Friday

