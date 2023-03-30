Aging & Style
Former President Trump releases statement following indictment

(AP Foto/Alex Brandon, Archivo)
(AP Foto/Alex Brandon, Archivo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

The former president proceeded to email out the following statement to the media:

