FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms expected Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could move in overnight into early Friday. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out by daybreak but, outside of that, the highest threat for widespread severe storms will lie east of the I-435 loop. Those areas are under an “enhanced” to “moderate” risk for severe weather. All hazards will be possible, which includes damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Even outside of thunderstorms, the wind will still be an issue. Strong south to southwest winds will be sustained between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could exceed 50 mph at times. Because of this, the Wind Advisory has been extended to last until 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be a drastic change in temperatures Friday into Saturday after the cold front passes through.

Temperatures will go from the mid-70s midday Friday down near or just below freezing by sunrise on Saturday. Breezy northwest winds persist Saturday, keeping temperatures from warming out of the 50s. A ridge of high pressure will build back in on Sunday, allowing winds to turn back from the south and push highs back in the low 70s by the afternoon. Overall, the weekend is looking spectacular as we enter into April.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

