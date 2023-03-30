FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating after a UMB Bank branch in KCMO was robbed on Thursday afternoon.

According to the authorities, it happened at the branch in the area of W. 85th Street and Wornall Road.

No further details are available that this time.

We will share more information as the FBI makes it available.

