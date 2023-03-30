Crash on ramp from I-435 to I-70 kills pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A semi-truck taking the ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 crashed into and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Kansas City Missouri Police said the driver of a white Freightliner truck said the pedestrian was on the right side of the roadway and crossed in front of his truck. Unable to avoid the pedestrian or stop his truck, a collision occurred with the front of the semi-truck.

Police said the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the collision.

