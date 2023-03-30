Aging & Style
County Executive Frank White Jr. to throw ceremonial first pitch during Royals opening day

File - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.
File - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. will throw out the ceremonial first pitch during opening day at Kauffman Stadium tomorrow.

“Fifty years after making his major league debut with the Kansas City Royals, White will now take the mound as Jackson County Executive,” a press release from his office said. “Executive White’s history with the K actually started even earlier when he took a job on the construction crew that was building the stadium. Executive White played 18 seasons for the Royals, was named an All-Star five times, won eight Gold Glove Awards and was elected to the Royals Hall of Fame.”

