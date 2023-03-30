A baseball tradition began by chance in WWI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you file into Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day Thursday, you’ll hear the national anthem before the first pitch. But, that wasn’t always a thing.

The tradition began in World War I in an unplanned moment from an MLB player who was also a sailor.

At the time, baseball went overseas along with the sailors and soldiers serving.

“For Americans, it was a way they felt close to back home,” explained Dr. Christopher Warren, Vice President of Collections and Senior Curator of the National World War I Museum and Memorial. “So, they brought baseball with them. They played it in the training camps in the United States before they went overseas, henever they were off the frontlines or not in combat duty.”

Their online collection database is chock full of baseball photos from the era. There are team photos and game photos and a poster featuring an illustration of Uncle Same holding a baseball bat, declaring “Get in the Game with Uncle Sam.”

The museum has a display on the role of sports in the war, including some baseball memorabilia. Among the items, a women’s baseball uniform from U.S. Army Nursing Corps baseball team.

But baseball as a morale booster meant a lot back home too, Warren noted, and with pro players subject to the draft, Major League Baseball found itself in a bind.

“Major League Baseball teams at home are losing a lot of their players, a lot of their best players as well,” he said. “They had a shortened season. They had the World Series in September for the first and only time instead of October [in 1917]. But it wasn’t shut down, at least in the majors, because they also wanted to have a sense of normalcy for the American public, whose loved ones were being sent overseas and were fighting overseas, and it was very stressful for them as well.”

A year later, before Babe Ruth joined the Yankees, he was a pitcher for the Red Sox in the 1918 World Series.

“When he wasn’t on pitching duty, he then played in the outfield for the Red Sox. It was kind of the first time more people start to think about Babe Ruth as something other than a pitcher,” Warren remarked.

During that same series, something else happened that created a tradition which endured long after the war ended. During the 7th inning stretch, a military band struck up a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, off the cuff. Boston third baseman Fred Thomas, on leave from the Navy, had an unscripted response.

“He turned [and] saluted while this song was being played,” Warren described. “And the rest of the players on the field did the same thing. They put their hands over their hearts, stood at attention, and that’s the first time really that the national anthem was played during a Major League Baseball game.”

It took 13 more years for the tune to be officially declared as the national anthem.

