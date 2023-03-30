Aging & Style
1 in custody following standoff at hotel in Independence

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has been taken into custody following an armed disturbance and standoff at an Independence hotel on Thursday morning.

Officers went to the Clarion Point Hotel shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving a call about an armed disturbance. The person who called police said they were locked inside the bathroom and that there was a man inside the hotel room who may be armed.

The hotel is located in the area of I-70 and S. Noland Road. If you were in the area at the time, you may have noticed the police presence.

Once officers got there, the person inside the bathroom was able to safely exit.

The armed man, however, refused to leave the hotel room.

An hourlong standoff ensued. SWAT ended up going to the scene.

The armed man surrendered and was taken into custody after the authorities deployed “chemical munitions.”

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the disturbance in the first place.

“Currently, there is no cause for concern to the public in the area,” the police department noted.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

