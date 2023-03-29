Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

WANTED: Trevor J. Morrison

Trevor J. Morrison.
Trevor J. Morrison.(Provided by the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Trevor J. Morrison, 49, is wanted on a failure to appear in court warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, which stemmed from a sex offender registration violation.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Morrison is an absconder and a noncompliant registered sex offender.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and who weighs 185 pounds. He has green eyes and red hair.

He has tattoos on his arms, shoulders and chest.

His last know address was in Kansas City, Missouri, near Harlem Road and the Broadway Extension. That is just north of the Missouri River. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
Justin Robinson
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes

Latest News

Perry Johnson, 55, admitted to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural...
Kansas property manager pleads guilty to defrauding a program out of a $1 million intended for the elderly & low Income
Previewing Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals
Previewing Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals
Clinton County's Deputy Child ran into burning a home and saved a family dog’s life last week.
Clinton County deputy runs into burning home, saves family dog’s life
Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman and his wife Marny watch a baseball game against the...
Royals owner John Sherman optimistic about new ballpark, current team