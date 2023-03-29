WANTED: Trevor J. Morrison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Trevor J. Morrison, 49, is wanted on a failure to appear in court warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, which stemmed from a sex offender registration violation.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Morrison is an absconder and a noncompliant registered sex offender.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and who weighs 185 pounds. He has green eyes and red hair.

He has tattoos on his arms, shoulders and chest.

His last know address was in Kansas City, Missouri, near Harlem Road and the Broadway Extension. That is just north of the Missouri River. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

