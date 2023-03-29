Standoff underway in Midtown Kansas City due to barricaded subject, FBI says
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has been engaged in an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning due to a person who barricaded himself.
The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution against a subject in the 3000 block of Broadway Boulevard, but the man barricaded himself inside.
Kansas City police were also assisting in the response.
Metropolitan Community College issued an alert stating police were investigating an incident near the Penn Valley Campus and that Lot D was closed until further notice.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
