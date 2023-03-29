NKC Schools hosting walk-in hiring events to combat staffing shortages

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a troubling trend for many institutions, getting and keeping employees. North Kansas City Schools are taking hiring to the next level by holding walk-in hiring events for both classified and certified positions.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the district was hiring throughout the summer, up until the start of the school year. For the upcoming school year, staff said the district is in a much better position, and hope to be fully staffed before the summer months.

Below are the number of positions North Kansas City Schools are still hiring as of March 29. The hires are for the 2023-2024 school year.

Positions Hires Teachers 44 Food Service 30 Paraprofessionals 30 Transportation 7 School Age Child Care 27

Between the certified and classified positions, the school is 96% fully staffed, much closer than in March of last year. Executive Director of Human Resources for North Kansas City Schools, Chris McCann, said the walk-in events have been helpful in finding talent and filling positions.

“I think we’re seeing more of a reset now and I think people that are getting into education are really committed and want to be in education, McCann said. “It’s been encouraging that people we’re hiring are fantastic people and we’re excited to get them in front of kids. If we’re missing a certain number of people from the team it’s that much harder on everybody.”

North Kansas City Schools will host the last walk-in hiring event for classified staff on March 29 at the Doolin Center at 8:30 a.m. The last certified staff hiring event will be April 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gladstone Community Center. According to McCann, dozens of employees have been hired from the previous events.

