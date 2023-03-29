New ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A design firm released renderings of a new downtown baseball stadium with a unique concept.
Mammoth Sports Construction unveiled a stadium design for the Kansas City Royals that stretches over I-670 and would sit on the site of the old Kansas City Star printing pavilion.
The firm stated design director David Folsom, a Kansas City native, helped create the concept, pulling designs from several areas:
- Recycled copper from the KC Star building pays tribute to the site where it would stand
- Brick facade incorporates the style of the iconic West Bottoms stockyards
- Curved seating bowl preserves the present seating structure of Kaufman Stadium
- U-shaped section design takes inspiration from Fenway Park and Camden Yards
“Altogether, it’s a timeless ballpark design, woven into its city, with all the history of yesterday and the features of tomorrow. Craftsman quality. Anchored to place. A city like this one deserves no less,” Mammoth said in a statement.
The Kansas City Royals have made known their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home.
The Royals have stated the club has narrowed its focus to a handful of locations for the downtown facility.
Editor’s Note: A previous version stated the concept has the stadium built over I-35. That has been corrected to the design being over I-670.
