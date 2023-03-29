Aging & Style
Negro League legends come to life in video game

By Greg Payne
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The popular MLB The Show franchise has launched this year’s version of the game.

From the intro music to the voices, MLB The Show 23 has everything fans are accustomed to seeing with the MLB video game franchise. This year has a special new feature, however, which will touch the hearts of many Kansas Citians: a tip of the cap to the Negro Leagues baseball players.

“For all these years they put on a show, but I don’t think any one of them would have ever thought that they would be in MLB The Show,” said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Gamers can now play with the likes of Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil, but also learn the history of the players from Kendrick!

“They brought that style and swag with tremendous athleticism to this game,” Kendrick said. “That lends itself to a video game beautifully.”

You can tell fans from across the globe have already fallen in love with the new players and their abilities, like Paige’s unheard of 105 mph fastball.

“105 is amazing, but 105 and you putting it where you want to put it? That’s next level, which made him almost unhittable,” said Kendrick.

For Kendrick, he said this project will go a long way in helping spread awareness about the museum and the players that made the museum possible. Kendrick said the game helps bring their greatness to life.

“There were tears shared, but these were tears of joy because you felt like you had done something special,” Kendrick said. “Now you are just sitting back, waiting to see how the public was going to respond to it and, based on the reaction, we have done something pretty special.”

Kendrick said this isn’t the last of the MLB The Show and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum partnership. New players and stories will be dropped in the future.

For every U.S. purchase of the collector’s edition of the game, a dollar will be donated to the museum.

