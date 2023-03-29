Aging & Style
Late Coterie Theatre director engaged in sexual misconduct, investigation states

FILE — The Coterie Theatre said it will not broadly release the report out of respect for the privacy of witnesses who wish to remain anonymous.(WILX)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A four-month-long independent investigation by The Coterie Theatre into alleged sexual misconduct by former producing artistic director Jeff Church has reached its conclusion, the Theatre said Wednesday.

Among the findings of the investigation were:

  • Church had, on multiple occasions, engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts against adults. These instances took place mostly at private social gatherings at Church’s homes.
  • No evidence that any of the sexual misconduct alleged to have been instigated by Church happened at The Coterie Theatre or at Coterie-sponsored events.
  • Church used the theatre’s Instagram account and had inappropriate private conversations with a consenting adult via that application. Those messages were viewed by at least on youth actor.
  • The investigation did not corroborate any claims of sexual assault against children.
  • No evidence that past or current Coterie Board members knew of allegations of sexual misconduct. There was no corroboration that former executive director Joette Pelster was aware of non-consensual acts by Church against individuals associated with The Coterie.

The Coterie Theatre said it will not broadly release the report out of respect for the privacy of witnesses who wish to remain anonymous. The theatre said 35 individuals were interviewed, some who previously came forward publicly and others who shared their experiences privately as well as current and former employees, actors and Board members.

The Coterie Theatre also said that Pelster and Church — both people with critical information to the investigation — are dead.

“We have a tremendous amount of empathy for the victims of these heinous actions,” said Theresa Stoker, current Coterie Board President. “We want to thank all of those who came forward to share their very personal and painful stories. It took a great deal of courage. Their cooperation was vital in helping us gain a broader understanding, which will in turn help us maintain a positive and nurturing environment at The Coterie for generations to come.

“We are deeply troubled by the allegations against Jeff Church,” Stoker continued. “We are determined to foster an environment where creatives can do their best work to entertain and delight our young audiences. We believe we have the right leadership in place to achieve that.”

Jonathan Thomas was recently named the theatre’s managing director, and Heidi Van was named the interim producing artistic director.

