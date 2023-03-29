Kansas property manager pleads guilty to defrauding a program out of a $1 million intended for the elderly & low Income

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas man pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of making a false statement on a loan or credit application. Perry Johnson, 55, admitted to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program $1 million intended to help elderly and low income residents with rental housing expenses.

According to a press release, Johnson, an Ozawkie, Ks native, worked as the regional manager of a company that managed 47 properties between 2014 to 2017. During his four year run, Johnson was responsible for each property’s approval of contracts and budget.

Rural Development works with rental property owners to subsidize rent and maintenance repair expenses on behalf of low income and elderly tenants. The company requires all properties to submit disclosures called “Identity of Interest” (IOI). The form is used in regards to any personal relationships with vendors performing work on properties.

It was found that Johnson had ignored the IOI policy and created approximately $1 million in vendor maintenance and repair invoices, using names of relatives and friends. Investigators found that Johnson benefited financially from the fraudulent invoices.

Along with false invoices, Johnson also created false worksheets claiming his son resided at three different rural housing apartments. It was later found this his son had never been a tenant at any of those properties.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2023.

