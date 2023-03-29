Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas property manager pleads guilty to defrauding a program out of a $1 million intended for the elderly & low Income

Perry Johnson, 55, admitted to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural...
Perry Johnson, 55, admitted to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program $1 million intended to help elderly and low income residents with rental housing expenses.(Arizona's Family)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas man pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of making a false statement on a loan or credit application. Perry Johnson, 55, admitted to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program $1 million intended to help elderly and low income residents with rental housing expenses.

According to a press release, Johnson, an Ozawkie, Ks native, worked as the regional manager of a company that managed 47 properties between 2014 to 2017. During his four year run, Johnson was responsible for each property’s approval of contracts and budget.

Rural Development works with rental property owners to subsidize rent and maintenance repair expenses on behalf of low income and elderly tenants. The company requires all properties to submit disclosures called “Identity of Interest” (IOI). The form is used in regards to any personal relationships with vendors performing work on properties.

It was found that Johnson had ignored the IOI policy and created approximately $1 million in vendor maintenance and repair invoices, using names of relatives and friends. Investigators found that Johnson benefited financially from the fraudulent invoices.

Along with false invoices, Johnson also created false worksheets claiming his son resided at three different rural housing apartments. It was later found this his son had never been a tenant at any of those properties.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
Justin Robinson
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes

Latest News

Trevor J. Morrison.
WANTED: Trevor J. Morrison
Previewing Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals
Previewing Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals
Clinton County's Deputy Child ran into burning a home and saved a family dog’s life last week.
Clinton County deputy runs into burning home, saves family dog’s life
Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman and his wife Marny watch a baseball game against the...
Royals owner John Sherman optimistic about new ballpark, current team