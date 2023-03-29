K-State forward Ismael Massoud enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Ismael “Ish” Massoud announced Wednesday that he will use his final year of NCAA eligibility to enter the transfer portal.

Ish announced the news via Twitter, thanking his coaches, teammates and the fans on his two-year stint as a Wildcat. He said he intends to graduate from Kansas State in the spring and will enter the portal as a grad transfer.

Massoud transferred to K-State after spending two seasons at Wake Forest. The East Harlem, NY native played in 63 games in two season, starting 18 of them in the 2021-22 season. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 5.4 points/game and shot 41.8% on three-point shots. He scored a season-high 15 points in their Sweet 16 win vs. Michigan State.

