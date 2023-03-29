IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation by the IRS into a local church will continue following the ruling of a federal judge.

Court records indicate that the Internal Revenue Service will continue its investigation into God’s Storehouse, a church founded by Kansas Senator and Topeka Pastor Rick Kloos (R-Berryton).

The agency said it has opened an investigation into alleged tax violations and whether the church should be classified differently due to the thrift shop service located within.

Court records indicate that Kloos asked a federal court to dismiss an IRS agent’s request for the bank’s tax records. However, a judge ruled against him and deemed the original judge’s decision to grant the request legally sound and professional.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.