IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator

An investigation by the IRS into a local church will continue following the ruling of a federal judge.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation by the IRS into a local church will continue following the ruling of a federal judge.

Court records indicate that the Internal Revenue Service will continue its investigation into God’s Storehouse, a church founded by Kansas Senator and Topeka Pastor Rick Kloos (R-Berryton).

The agency said it has opened an investigation into alleged tax violations and whether the church should be classified differently due to the thrift shop service located within.

Court records indicate that Kloos asked a federal court to dismiss an IRS agent’s request for the bank’s tax records. However, a judge ruled against him and deemed the original judge’s decision to grant the request legally sound and professional.

NKC Schools hosting walk-in hiring events to combat staffing shortages
NKC Schools hosting walk-in hiring events to combat staffing shortages
Vinyl stores feel modern boom
