Independence man charged for allegedly threatening judge in 16th Circuit

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening messages at the office of a judge with the 16th Circuit Court.

Michael A. Deblois, 42, has been charged with first-degree harassment and tampering with a judicial officer.

According to court records, the office of a 16th Circuit judge received multiple voicemails from Deblois on Monday and Tuesday. Specifically, there were 15-17 messages within 24 hours.

The messages were “angry, hateful, and harassing.” When those working at the office reached out to him, they were met with “profanity and racial slurs.”

Deputies and a detective with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the calls.

Court document include transcriptions of some of the voicemails. In one, Deblois allegedly said: “I highly recommend somebody in the staff of the HONORABLE Judge [Redacted] gets their head out of their f------ a-- and explain to me in plain f------ English why I can’t get a f------ hearing to expose government corruption. . . Here is what I did for the last two weeks: I stalked the f------ courthouse, I followed people home. That’s not a threat; I’m just sharing what I’ve been doing for the past two weeks.”

In another Deblois allegedly said, “Eye for an eye. Makes you wonder, ‘What do I have planned?’”

Court documents indicate he used the n-word in at least one message, as well.

Deblois was taken into custody on Tuesday evening.

