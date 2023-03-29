Aging & Style
FORECAST: KC in store for windy Thursday, gusts near 45 mph expected

Wind Advisory in place from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.
By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
It will be partly cloudy and cool tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 30s by daybreak Thursday. Rain should not be a factor for opening day at The K, but the wind will be a nuisance if you plan to be out and about. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will be in place from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will easily climb into the middle to upper 60s by Thursday afternoon. Our next storm system will arrive at night, swinging a cold front across the area by Friday.

Strong to severe storms could develop ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our area out of the highest risk, but areas east of the metro have a better chance of seeing strong storms with all hazards possible. Note: The NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch that will be in place from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

After the front passes, it will drag in much cooler air from the north. That will keep Saturday’s high temperatures in the 50s. The good news is that, by the second half of the weekend, we’ll warm right back up with highs in the 70s by Sunday.

